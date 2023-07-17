WNBA Champion Aces headed to White House to meet President, First Lady

The Las Vegas Aces pose for a photo with the championship trophy after their win in the WNBA...
The Las Vegas Aces pose for a photo with the championship trophy after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have plenty of marquee matchups left on the 2023 schedule in their pursuit of a second straight WNBA title, but there’s one additional event on the agenda sure to be circled.

“On Friday, August 25, the President and First Lady will welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship victory,” the White House stated in a media release on Monday afternoon. The Aces are scheduled to face the Chicago Sky on the road the night before their White House visit.

They’ll then stay in the D.C. area to play the Washington Mystics on August 26.

The Aces currently hold the WNBA’s best record at 19-2. They have a 7.5 game lead over the next closest team in the Western Conference.

