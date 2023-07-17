Man dead after stabbing near Las Vegas Boulevard, Washington

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a verbal altercation Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:05 p.m. July 15 in the 900 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard, near Washington Avenue. Police found a man suffering from “apparent lacerations” near a pedestrian bridge in the area.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the man was involved in a verbal altercation prior to the killing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

