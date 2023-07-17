Las Vegas police: ‘Innocent bystander’ shot by stray bullet in southwest valley

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an innocent bystander was shot by a stray bullet late Saturday night.

LVMPD said the shooting happened at around 11:29 p.m. July 15 in the 9400 block of West Post Road, near Buffalo Drive and Sunset Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by friends and was later transferred to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

According to police, the victim was shot by a stray bullet from a shooting in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Sunset and almost three miles away.

LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

