Forecast Outlook-7/16/23

Excessive Heat Continues
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:54 PM PDT
More excessive heat is on the way.

The warning for southern Nevada remains in place until Tuesday evening at 8 PM.

A heat advisory is in effect for our local mountains until Monday at 8 PM.

Sunday’s high in Las Vegas was 116 degrees, tying the record for this date first set in 1998.

The all time high temperature for July 16 is 117.

We will cool by a few degrees Monday but we remain several degrees above seasonal.

That pattern won’t break anytime soon. The coolest forecast high is 110 degrees next Sunday.

Getting back to Monday, some moisture from the Gulf of California is sliding north.

It has the potential to bring us a slight chance of active weather Monday.

The computer models show possible showers around Primm.

What we are more likely to get out of that moisture plum is outflow winds if thunderstorms develop.

That moisture will stick around through Tuesday and then we’ll start to see drier air returning.

The UV Index for Monday is 11 which is extreme.

Stay hydrated in this heat.

