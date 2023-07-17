Emergency shortage: Nevada blood supply down 25%

New rules might ease the nationwide shortage of blood donors.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant said it has an emergency blood shortage and it is urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation this July to prevent treatment delays for patients who need lifesaving transfusions.

According to a media release, the ongoing seasonal drop in blood donations since May has sharply reduced the available blood supply for patients by more than 25%, resulting in a less than three-day supply of most blood types. Vitalant said that this situation was exacerbated by the Independence Day holiday week.

“If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. “By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients.”

Vitalant Las Vegas blood donation locations
The company noted that fewer donors are available due to summer vacations and fewer organizations hosting blood drives, but the need for blood can go up during what many hospitals refer to as “trauma season,” when outdoor activities tend to rise along with accidents and injuries. Vitalant said that maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical to helping patients after accidents and other emergencies and to treat cancer and other chronic diseases.

All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets are constantly needed and must be used within a week of donation to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

Thousands of donation appointments are available nationwide in the next two weeks. Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

