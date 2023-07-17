DCSD to consider naming Joey Gilbert its legal counsel

Joey Gilbert (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
Joey Gilbert (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be holding a vote this week to decide whether to fire their current legal counsel in favor of Joey Gilbert’s law firm.

According to an agenda posted by the DCSD, the firm of Maupin, Cox, and Legoy has represented the district since 1995, specializing in areas such as education law, tax exempt organizations, and employment and labor.

A reason for ending the contract has not been given, but Superintendent Keith Lewis says he is opposed to the move.

The board has received pushback for considering retaining Joey Gilbert Law, specifically citing issues like them not specializing in education law as well as denying the results of the 2020 election.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

