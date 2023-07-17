ALERT DAY - Excessive Heat Continues With Slight Chance

Temperatures Remain Above 110°+ With Shower Chances
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After tying the daily high temperature record yesterday of 116°, high temperatures will stay above 110° through the upcoming weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday evening until 8PM for Southern Nevada. The current record for consecutive days above 110° in Las Vegas is 10 days. We’ll be close to tying that or beating it with the 7-day forecast above 110°.

High pressure has shifted east over Arizona yesterday which is allowing some monsoon moisture to move in from the south. Latest forecast models are bringing a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in Southern Nevada, mainly in the higher terrain. Clouds and moisture will increase throughout the day, bringing partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Best time for showers to begin look to be between 1-6PM. Gusty outflow wind will be the main issue for the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll dry out for the rest of the work week, but a slight chance for showers returns Sunday and into the last full week of July.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro police investigating after dead dogs found at Las Vegas motel
Las Vegas police: 2 puppies dead in hot car; 7 others rescued
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
Here are the movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes
Missing 5-year-old out of Nye County on July 16, 2023.
5-year-old reported missing out of Nye County
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man dead after stabbing near Las Vegas Boulevard, Washington
Venetian, Palazzo
2 Las Vegas Strip properties are ending free self-parking

Latest News

FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-7/16/23
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip in the heat, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Even...
Las Vegas forecast: Possible record heat through the weekend
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, July 13 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/14/23