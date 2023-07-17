ALERT DAY - Excessive Heat Continues With Slight Chance

After tying the daily high temperature record yesterday of 116°, high temperatures will stay above 110° through the upcoming weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday evening until 8PM for Southern Nevada. The current record for consecutive days above 110° in Las Vegas is 10 days. We’ll be close to tying that or beating it with the 7-day forecast above 110°.

High pressure has shifted east over Arizona yesterday which is allowing some monsoon moisture to move in from the south. Latest forecast models are bringing a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in Southern Nevada, mainly in the higher terrain. Clouds and moisture will increase throughout the day, bringing partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Best time for showers to begin look to be between 1-6PM. Gusty outflow wind will be the main issue for the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll dry out for the rest of the work week, but a slight chance for showers returns Sunday and into the last full week of July.

