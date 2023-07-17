3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three six-figure jackpots hit at one Las Vegas Strip casino over the weekend.
All three jackpots were hit at Caesars Palace on Friday and Saturday.
A representative with Caesars Palace said the first jackpot hit Friday at 6 p.m., with the lucky winner taking home $200,000 playing video poker.
The second jackpot only hit a few hours later. Another gambler won $100,000 playing slots at around 11 p.m. Friday.
Finally, the third winner took home $100,000 playing video poker on Saturday at 3 p.m.
