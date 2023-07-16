Community Ambulance sees rise in heat-related calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Las Vegas is feeling a rise in temperatures, Community Ambulance is also seeing a rise in heat-related calls for service.

“In June alone, we ran roughly about 20 to 25 calls for services related to heat emergencies. As of July 12, we’ve already ran nearly double that number just for the month of July,” said Glen Simpson with Community Ambulance.

Community Ambulance is responding to more calls for heat stroke, welfare checks and severe burns.

“As hot as it is, we all know that pavement, asphalt is significantly hotter than the ambient air temperature, and those are calls that our crews are responding to, everything from second- and third-degree burns,” said Simpson.

Simpson said the two most vulnerable populations for heat exposure are children and seniors, and the dangers can hit day or night, inside or outside.

“Heat can affect us at all times of the day,” said Simpson. “I think one of the common misconceptions is that if I stay indoors, I don’t need to hydrate.”

Simpson said even indoors, in this dry summer climate, hydration is key to avoiding a call to Community Ambulance.

“Anywhere from 2 to 2 and a half liters per day minimum that we should be consuming. Stay away from energy drinks, stay away from sugary drinks, those drinks that tend to make you more dehydrated,” said Simpson. “Wear loose-fit clothing, and I think probably the most important thing is, if you don’t need to be outside, especially this weekend, don’t go outside.”

Simpson said if you do need to go outside, do it in the early morning or late at night, but still take precautions for the heat.

