5-year-old reported missing out of Nye County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old boy Sunday.

According to NCSO, the boy was last seen near Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump wearing blue swim trunk-like shorts and blue flip-flops with no shirt. Police said he has bright blue eyes and brown hair and goes by “Junior.”

NCSO said if anyone finds the boy or has seen the boy to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.