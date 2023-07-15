Henderson domestic battery suspect dies in custody from apparent overdose

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department reported that a domestic battery suspect has died from a suspected drug overdose.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 600 block of Ladywood Lane on July 12 to a report of a domestic disturbance. Police found a 57-year-old male suspect that had barricaded himself inside a residence. He had refused to leave, but later complied and “surrendered peacefully.”

While being taken into custody, officers discovered that the suspect had self-inflicted injuries so they took him to a local hospital. He was treated for his injuries and then taken to the Henderson Detention Center to be booked on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with force or threat of force, assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm and being a convicted person and failing to register with law enforcement within 48 hours.

During the booking process, the suspect advised the medical staff that he had ingested “numerous amounts of prescription medications” prior to being taken into custody. The suspect was then admitted to a local area hospital. He was later booked in absentia into the Henderson Detention Center.

On July 13 while in custody, after multiple attempts by medical staff to stabilize the suspect, his health continued to deteriorate and he was pronounced dead later that evening. Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Henderson Police Department opened an investigation. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

