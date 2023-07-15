Cooling centers, shelters offer homeless relief from the heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Salvation Army and other organizations will be operating this weekend to help homeless people in the Las Vegas Valley stay safe and hydrated during the excessive heat warning.

Since it stays hot at night, The Salvation Army offers areas for people to sleep in safety.

“We have a great partnership with our MORE Team with the Las Vegas Police Department,” said Harold Laubach, a divisional secretary. “First of all, they carry water with them. We go to different parts around town that are heavily populated with low-income situations or the homeless.”

He added that there are 600 beds available at the local Salvation Army location.

More information is available here: The Salvation Army | Extreme Heat Relief.

There are also other cooling stations available across the valley. Here’s where to find cooling stations in Clark County.

