Wild hog startles golfers on Florida course

Cell phone video from Kyle Jeffers showing a giant hog walking on a Florida golf course. (WESH, KYLE JEFFERS, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVIEDO, Fla. (WESH) - You don’t expect a big wild hog when you’re golfing, but that’s precisely what a group of golfers saw on a central Florida golf course.

“At least four feet and probably at least 100 pounds,” golfer Kyle Jeffers said.

The pig on a mission got the attention of Jeffers and fellow golfers.

“Just pulling up to one of the holes, just saw a pig, I don’t even know, come from behind one of the trees and it was huge. ... It just caught my eye,” he said.

Jeffers was out at a course in the Oviedo area on Monday when the hog appeared all of a sudden.

“Just surprised, I don’t think anybody expected to see a pig, let alone on a golf course, just walking and minding its own business,” Jeffers said.

Wildlife like deer is common to see around the golf course, along with evidence of the more elusive animals like hogs.

“You can see their dig marks where they’ve been rooting around all over the place,” said Harry Smith, another golfer.

Smith said he’s seen the damage the hogs cause, and he’s seen them up close.

“Just as I was teeing off, this boar, well, I say a boar, but pig came running up out of the woods right up behind me and just scared whatever out of me,” Smith said.

State wildlife officials said wild hogs can be found in all 67 of Florida’s counties. Officials report they can get big, weighing anywhere up to 150 pounds and stretching five to six feet long.

Jeffers thinks his encounter was less than the maximum size but still large.

“You couldn’t miss it. It was in plain sight. It was huge,” he said.

Jeffers said he was happy to see it moving on.

“If it was coming at me, I’d be a little startled for sure,” he said.

Hogs are notorious in central Florida for tearing up lawns.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

