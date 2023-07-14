Valley residents escaping brutal heat by heading to ice rink

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures headed over 115 degrees, people in the Las Vegas Valley are looking for creative and fun ways to cool off.

Many people did just that on Friday during open skate at Las Vegas Ice Center, which is located right off of Flamingo near the 215.

Assistant general manager Brad Scholl said they are expecting an increase in patrons over the next few days and said summer is just as busy for them as winter.

“Traditionally, well, you would think during the winter months would be our busy time, but when it is hot out there and people are thinking what are we going to do, and even on the news they tell you it is not safe to be outside, so why not come in here?” said Scholl. “It is an ice box.”

Las Vegas Ice Center has open skate from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Friday night and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

It costs $15, including skate rentals.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.