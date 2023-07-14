Teen Mom 2 star arrested for strangulation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested in Las Vegas Thursday after allegedly strangling his sister is also a star on MTV’s “Teen Mom 2,” according to authorities.

Nathan Griffith, 35, is charged with one count of battery by strangulation. As of Friday afternoon, he is being held on $5,000 bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report alleges the following series of events:

At 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a redacted address in the valley that a woman had been strangled by her brother, later identified as Griffith.

Upon arrival, the officer was confronted by Griffith who began to yell that he “did not touch her” and “she is going to claim that he attacked her.”

A strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emanated from Griffith’s breath as he was slurring his words and stumbling, police said.

The sister appeared to be in a fearful state and said Griffith had been staying with her for several weeks as he was having issues with his wife.

“She stated that Nathan had been more verbally aggressive since her husband has been away and feared that Nathan would get progressively more violent as there was nobody present that could physically stop him,” the report states.

At some point in the night, they both drank alcohol and began to argue about Griffith’s prior behavior towards family when he allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her down to the kitchen floor.

“Nathan would squeeze until she was almost passing out before applying less pressure to allow her to barely catch her breath before squeezing again repeating the cycle. He repeatedly stated ‘You’re going to submit to me.’”

Griffith told police his sister had pointed a gun at him, and showed them pictures of her pointing a Taser in the air, and claimed she had kicked him in the chest.

He lifted up his shirt but there were no marks on his body, police observed. Griffith was arrested, and he began to make suicidal statements and slam his head into the rear window.

“Once Nathan was transported to CCDC, he continued to scream and yell incoherently until he was booked accordingly,” the report ends.

His next hearing in court is scheduled for July 18.

“Teen Mom 2″ premiered in 2011.

