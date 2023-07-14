Seventh Street in Las Vegas closing for up to six weeks for roadway improvements

(Source: MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction of the Seventh Street Complete Street Project (Bridger Avenue to Stewart Avenue) will begin the week of July 17, with the closure of Seventh Street between Bridger and Carson Avenues to vehicles for up to six weeks.

According to a news release from the City of Las Vegas, the contractor, Tand Incorporated, will begin at Bridger and work northward with the underground work first, including storm drain installation down the middle of Seventh Street.

A portion of 7th Street in Las Vegas will be closed to vehicles for up to six weeks(FOX5)

This project will also include roadway improvements, pavement restoration, curb and gutter work, wider sidewalks, driveways, landscaping and irrigation, streetlight and traffic signal improvements, striping/sign improvements and the addition of festoon lighting from Carson to Fremont Street. When the closed block of Seventh Street reopens, the next block northward will close to traffic as underground work progresses. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

The city advised that motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time for traveling in the area. Sixth and Eighth Streets are recommended alternate routes. Intersections will remain open during the duration of the construction.

Normal construction working hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night work and weekend work may occur on a limited basis, if necessary. The $11.2 million project is expected to be completed by May 2024. Funding is provided by the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.

Those with questions or concerns regarding the project may call 702-229-6483.

