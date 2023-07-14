Nevada juveniles arrested in California after crashing car during pursuit

Toledo Police vehicle
Toledo Police vehicle
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four juveniles from Nevada were arrested after crashing a car during a police pursuit in Palo Alto, according to authorities.

At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, a patrol officer attempted to stop a Kia Rio for a moving violation and it fled.

As the car did a U-turn to escape, it collided with the front of the patrol car and drove down a street before striking a signal pole and raised curb.

The vehicle became disabled after the airbags were deployed. Four occupants in the car were taken into custody, three male passengers and a female driver.

“The investigation revealed that all four occupants were juveniles who had run away from a group home in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8.  The vehicle they were in had been reported stolen out of Nye County, Nevada,” police stated.

The Kia sustained major damage as a result of the collision. The patrol car that the Kia originally struck received minor damage to its front end.

No officers were injured.

Police arrested the 15-year-old female driver for felony assault with a deadly weapon (for driving into the occupied police car), felony evading, and felony possession of stolen property (for being in a stolen car).

Police arrested the three male passengers (two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old) for felony possession of stolen property (for being in a stolen car).  Officers transported all four suspects to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

