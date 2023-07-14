Metro police investigating after dead dogs found at Las Vegas motel

Las Vegas police found multiple dead dogs at a motel on July 14
Las Vegas police found multiple dead dogs at a motel on July 14(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a preliminary report, Las Vegas police responded to a call of multiple dogs found dead at a Las Vegas motel on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., police said they found two dead pit bull puppies at the Motel 6 near Tropicana Ave. and Dean Martin Dr.

An initial police report said that they found seven other dogs alive and those are in the custody of Animal Control. This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

