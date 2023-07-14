Las Vegas police: Juvenile arrested after speeding crash injures 3 kids, 1 adult

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people including three juveniles were substantially hurt in a crash Thursday night that police say was a result of speeding and running a red light.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. July 13 near Owens Drive and Marion Avenue.

According to police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Owens approaching the intersection “at a high speed.” A Honda Civic was approaching the same intersection, south on Marion, when the Chevy entered the intersection against a red light and hit the Honda’s left side.

The driver of the Honda suffered “substantial” injuries and had six juveniles as passengers in the car. LVMPD said three of the six juveniles suffered “substantial” injuries; the other three had minor injuries. All were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Both the driver and passenger in the Chevy had minor injuries and were treated at Sunrise Hospital. According to police, the driver of the Chevy was a juvenile and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on speed-related charges.

Since the driver is a minor, police have not released their identity.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarica Brown.
Tip leads to arrest in Las Vegas arson investigation
Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire east of the Las Vegas Strip on July 13
Clark County firefighters respond to multi-vehicle fire near Harmon, Eastern
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge

Latest News

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Some Las Vegas Valley homeowners resort to illegal short-term rentals as license process gets delayed
Clark County School District
Critical staff shortage looms as new school year for CCSD quickly approaches
Iconic Vegas Vic sign
Vegas Vic vibrant again on Fremont Street
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say