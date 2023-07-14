Las Vegas police: Juvenile arrested after speeding crash injures 3 kids, 1 adult

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people including three juveniles were substantially hurt in a crash Thursday night that police say was a result of speeding and running a red light.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. July 13 near Owens Drive and Marion Avenue.

According to police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Owens approaching the intersection “at a high speed.” A Honda Civic was approaching the same intersection, south on Marion, when the Chevy entered the intersection against a red light and hit the Honda’s left side.

The driver of the Honda suffered “substantial” injuries and had six juveniles as passengers in the car. LVMPD said three of the six juveniles suffered “substantial” injuries; the other three had minor injuries. All were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Both the driver and passenger in the Chevy had minor injuries and were treated at Sunrise Hospital. According to police, the driver of the Chevy was a juvenile and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on speed-related charges.

Since the driver is a minor, police have not released their identity.

