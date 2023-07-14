Las Vegas Grand Prix updates paving schedule through early fall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Road work in Las Vegas continues in advance of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race in November, and an updated schedule of paving and road closures has been released.

According to a media release, paving on and around Harmon Ave, Koval Lane, Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. is scheduled to continue until September 1, although that is subject to change.

North side of Harmon Ave.: Sunday, July 16 – Friday, July 21

East side of Koval Lane: Sunday, July 16 – Friday, July 28

Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd.: Monday, July 24 – Friday, July 28

West side of Koval Lane: Monday, August 28 – Friday, September 1

Rolling lane closures westbound on the north side of Harmon Ave. between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Blvd. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane between Rochelle Ave. and Flamingo Rd. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and ending at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane between Flamingo Rd. and Westchester Dr. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, and ending at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Closures eastbound and westbound at the intersection of Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. from 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24, until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28. No through traffic westbound on Sands Ave. or eastbound on Spring Mountain Rd. Traffic traveling on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue northbound and southbound through the intersection.

Rolling lane closures southbound on the west side of Koval Lane between Westchester Dr. and Flamingo Rd. beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 28, and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 1.

