Las Vegas Grand Prix updates paving schedule through early fall

A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering...
A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering shows the Paddock and E. Harmon Zone.(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Road work in Las Vegas continues in advance of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race in November, and an updated schedule of paving and road closures has been released.

According to a media release, paving on and around Harmon Ave, Koval Lane, Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. is scheduled to continue until September 1, although that is subject to change.

  • North side of Harmon Ave.: Sunday, July 16 – Friday, July 21
  • East side of Koval Lane: Sunday, July 16 – Friday, July 28
  • Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd.: Monday, July 24 – Friday, July 28
  • West side of Koval Lane: Monday, August 28 – Friday, September 1
F1 Las Vegas initial track paving map
F1 Las Vegas initial track paving map(FOX5)
  • Rolling lane closures westbound on the north side of Harmon Ave. between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Blvd. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
  • Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane between Rochelle Ave. and Flamingo Rd. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and ending at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
  • Rolling lane closures northbound on the east side of Koval Lane between Flamingo Rd. and Westchester Dr. beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, and ending at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
  • Closures eastbound and westbound at the intersection of Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. from 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24, until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28. No through traffic westbound on Sands Ave. or eastbound on Spring Mountain Rd. Traffic traveling on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue northbound and southbound through the intersection.
  • Rolling lane closures southbound on the west side of Koval Lane between Westchester Dr. and Flamingo Rd. beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 28, and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 1.
F1 Las Vegas final track paving map
F1 Las Vegas final track paving map(FOX5)

For more information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Tarica Brown.
Tip leads to arrest in Las Vegas arson investigation
Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire east of the Las Vegas Strip on July 13
Clark County firefighters respond to multi-vehicle fire near Harmon, Eastern
Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge

Latest News

Nathan Griffith
Teen Mom 2 star arrested for strangulation in Las Vegas
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard seeking volunteers to help pick apples
Toledo Police vehicle
Nevada juveniles arrested in California after crashing car during pursuit