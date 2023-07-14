Dodgers legend hosting autograph session at downtown Las Vegas hotel

Steve Garvey is hosting an autograph session at the Downtown Grand Hotel in Las Vegas
Steve Garvey is hosting an autograph session at the Downtown Grand Hotel in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Major League Baseball star Steve Garvey will be at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino during the Official Sports Memorabilia Sale this Friday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for an autograph session.

According to a media release from the hotel, the signing event is taking place across from Freedom Beat inside the casino. Garvey will be signing photographs for free to the first 100 fans, as well as other items for purchase, including bats, jerseys, and baseballs.

In addition to Garvey’s appearance, The Official Sports Memorabilia Sale by Sports Memory is happening through Sunday, July 16, across from Freedom Beat inside the casino. Leading up to and following Garvey’s appearance, guests and visitors will also have the chance to win autographed memorabilia in the Dealers Draw, with nightly drawings at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Garvey was a ten-time All-Star known for his durability. He led the league in games played six times and retired in 1987 with 2,599 hits and a career .294 batting average. He also won four straight Gold Gloves at first base from 1974-1977.

Fore more information, please visit https://www.downtowngrand.com/best-casino-promotions-las-vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Neon Museum Las Vegas working to fill educational gap during summer months
Clark County School District bus.
CCSD, CCEA at odds over extending school days of 45 schools
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital
This suspect is wanted for using a doggie door to break into a Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police looking for doggy-door burglar in southwest valley neighborhood