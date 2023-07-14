Dodgers legend hosting autograph session at downtown Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Major League Baseball star Steve Garvey will be at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino during the Official Sports Memorabilia Sale this Friday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for an autograph session.

According to a media release from the hotel, the signing event is taking place across from Freedom Beat inside the casino. Garvey will be signing photographs for free to the first 100 fans, as well as other items for purchase, including bats, jerseys, and baseballs.

In addition to Garvey’s appearance, The Official Sports Memorabilia Sale by Sports Memory is happening through Sunday, July 16, across from Freedom Beat inside the casino. Leading up to and following Garvey’s appearance, guests and visitors will also have the chance to win autographed memorabilia in the Dealers Draw, with nightly drawings at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Garvey was a ten-time All-Star known for his durability. He led the league in games played six times and retired in 1987 with 2,599 hits and a career .294 batting average. He also won four straight Gold Gloves at first base from 1974-1977.

Fore more information, please visit https://www.downtowngrand.com/best-casino-promotions-las-vegas.

