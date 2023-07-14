Critical staff shortage looms as new school year for CCSD quickly approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School starts in less than a month for CCSD, but there is still a critical staff shortage. More than a thousand positions still need to be filled.

Thursday evening, the CCSD Board of Trustees met. Addressing the critical shortage of teachers and other staff was on the agenda, but a presentation didn’t happen. No reason was given as to why. Still, teachers who came to hear it had a lot to say.

“All over the country the teacher pipeline is drying up, it used to be that any of us could be easily replaced. That is not the case anymore is it,” Vicki Kreidel said to the CCSD Trustees.

Kreidel been with CCSD for 25 years and shared teachers face low pay, high risk, and an impossible workload driving many to leave.

“It does little to invest in recruiting when we know many of these educators will not stay, here is no indication that CCSD is doing anything to correct some of the retention issues,” Kreidel contended.

CCSD reported to FOX5, heading into the new school year they still need to fill 1,300 positions.

“If you want to attract more teachers to CCSD, then listen to the ones who are doing it,” Kelly Edgar, a teacher with CCSD for 26 years, said in the meeting. Edgar explained safety is now a main concern for educators.

“One of the reasons my colleagues are leaving this district is lack of student and parent accountability because of one size fits all restorative justice and behavior plans. We have seen an increase in aggressive student behavior,” Edgar asserted. Another big issue: teacher pay.

“Veteran teachers have never received a cost of living raise that is actually commensurate with the cost of living,” Edgar argued.

CCSD included slides in their meeting agenda for a presentation on the critical labor shortage but no presentation was given. The plan was voted through without discussion by the board.

FOX5 looked through the presentation. Strategies to recruit teachers to CCSD include recruiting through historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions and decreasing employment application processing time. What was discussed by trustees? A plan to hire a certified librarian for each CCSD schools.

“There were students who went all the way through their K-12 experience not having a single librarian, that’s appalling,” said Trustee Lola Brooks.

The CCSD Board did approve a new hire to help with recruitment. Warren Shillingburg, a former Superintendent of Nye County Schools (who is no longer with Nye County) has been hired for talent acquisition to recruit teachers, support professionals and educators.

CCSD also wants to start school earlier at about 50 underserved schools this school year. CCSD says it needs contract waiver approval for additional instructional time but the largest teacher’s union, CCEA , says CCSD is refusing to pay teachers what they deserve. More on that here: https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/07/14/ccsd-ccea-odds-over-extending-school-days-45-schools/

