CCSD, CCEA at odds over extending school days of 45 schools

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Both the Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association continue to battle over extending school days for underserved schools.

CCSD says it needs CCEA contract waiver approval for additional instructional time during the day for students who may need extra help. The teacher’s union says CCSD is refusing to pay teachers what they deserve.

Money to pay teachers extra for additional time in the classroom comes from school budgets, and CCSD says many of the 45 schools that did not get instructional time waivers have received them previously. CCSD says it was planning to offer money again to teachers for the extra time, but is now stuck, saying school start and end times will need to be changed without approval for the extended time in class.

“Our students will bear the brunt of CCEA’s unreasonable demands, and learning loss will occur with reduced classroom time,” said Tod Story, CCSD Chief Communications Officer.

CCSD says CCEA is using “obstructionist tactics” in refusing contract waivers. CCEA said the community should be very concerned about what CCSD’s refusal to pay educators what they are worth could mean for the upcoming year. Both sides will continue to meet this month.

CCSD says information to parents about school start and end time changes will be coming but couldn’t say exactly when.

