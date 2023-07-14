CCSD adds new leadership positions to ‘balance needs and services’

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District (CCSD) has added six positions to Region offices to support school needs and services to principals, according to a media release from the district.

CCSD is adding six School Associate Superintendent positions to Regions and one School Associate Superintendent position to be assigned exclusively to School Choice and Innovation to supervise those schools that will be implementing new instructional models and/or concepts. This position will report to the Chief College, Career, Equity, and School Choice Officer.

“We have heard our educators loud and clear that they want to focus their efforts on student success inside their classrooms,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “These moves will provide our school principals streamlined access to District resources so they can focus on academic performance inside their school buildings.”

CCSD said the changes will allow the district to provide increased support to schools by reducing the ratio of supervision to one principal supervisor to approximately 15–17 schools, which is aligned with national research recommendations. As part of the moves, CCSD announced the promotions of eight principals to School Associate Superintendents. The promotions include some that replace retired employees.

Below is the list of the promotions:

  • Sheila Fredi Cooper - Region 1 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Vincent L. Triggs Elementary School
  • Rebecca Tschinkel - Region 1 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School
  • Anna Hurst - Region 2 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Shirley and Bill Wallin Elementary School
  • Gregory Misel - Region 2 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts
  • Lynn Walker - Region 2 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School
  • Tony Davis - Region 3 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School
  • Kortney Smith - Region 3 School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Fay Galloway Elementary School
  • Scott Walker - School Choice and Innovation School Associate Superintendent - most recently served as Principal at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

School in Clark County begins in less than a month, and CCSD is dealing with a critical staff shortage, as over 1,000 positions need to be filled. CCSD is also at odds wth the Clark County Education Association after unveiling a plan to extend school days at 45 locations.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also embroiled in a court case with CCSD as it seeks the release of CCSD police body camera footage and other information pertaining to a use of force incident at Durango High School.

To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.

