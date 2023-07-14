ALERT DAY - Excessive heat warning begins Friday in Las Vegas Valley

Dangerous Heat Arrives Today Through Next Week
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip in the heat, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Even...
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip in the heat, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The hottest temperature recorded last summer of 2022 was 112° in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be well above that heading into the upcoming weekend, and we’ll be flirting with an all-time record high of 117° on Sunday.

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 11AM Friday for Southern Nevada, and it will expire at 8PM next week Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect for the Spring and Sheep Range Mountains with temperatures ranging 90-95°. The risk for heat related illness is elevated with the extreme heat over the next 7-10 days.

Pack the patience and the extra water if you’re heading to Mt. Charleston this weekend, as many folks will try to escape the 115-120° temperatures in the valley.

For now, models are keeping Southern Nevada dry through the middle of next week, but the monsoon moisture looks to arrive late next week and into the weekend. A few pop of showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but better chances to see activity for the last week of July.

Stay safe and stay cool!

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarica Brown.
Tip leads to arrest in Las Vegas arson investigation
Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire east of the Las Vegas Strip on July 13
Clark County firefighters respond to multi-vehicle fire near Harmon, Eastern
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, July 13 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/14/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, July 12 weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/13/23