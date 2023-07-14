ALERT DAY - Excessive heat warning begins Friday in Las Vegas Valley

The hottest temperature recorded last summer of 2022 was 112° in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be well above that heading into the upcoming weekend, and we’ll be flirting with an all-time record high of 117° on Sunday.

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 11AM Friday for Southern Nevada, and it will expire at 8PM next week Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect for the Spring and Sheep Range Mountains with temperatures ranging 90-95°. The risk for heat related illness is elevated with the extreme heat over the next 7-10 days.

Pack the patience and the extra water if you’re heading to Mt. Charleston this weekend, as many folks will try to escape the 115-120° temperatures in the valley.

For now, models are keeping Southern Nevada dry through the middle of next week, but the monsoon moisture looks to arrive late next week and into the weekend. A few pop of showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but better chances to see activity for the last week of July.

Stay safe and stay cool!

