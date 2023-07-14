2 Las Vegas Strip properties are ending free self-parking

Venetian, Palazzo
Venetian, Palazzo(KVVU File)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Free self-parking at two properties along the Las Vegas Strip is coming to an end, according to the venues on Friday.

The Palazzo and The Venetian are ending the practice later this summer, according to a spokesperson.

“After evaluating operations and business demand, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which includes The Venetian, The Palazzo, and The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, will begin charging for self-parking later this summer. Grazie Rewards Premier members and above will receive complimentary self-parking. Grazie Rewards Elite members and above will continue to receive complimentary valet parking,” the Venetian Resorts confirmed to FOX5.

