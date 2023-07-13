Volunteer auditions open for Life is Beautiful 2023 festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 10th annual Life is Beautiful music and arts festival is open for volunteer auditions.

Running Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24, volunteers help provide for attendees and fans for two six-hour shifts. Volunteers also receive access to the festival for all three days.

All potential volunteers must be 18 years or older and can apply online.

There is a $20 non-refundable volunteer application fee, which will be charged at the time of application submission.

A fully refundable ticket fee will be returned upon completion of all required shifts.

Notifications of acceptance will be sent via email to the address provided. For all volunteer questions, please email volunteers@lifeisbeautiful.com.

This year’s festival will feature a range of musicians including The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, KHALID, The 1975, FLUME, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, and more.

The weekend will also feature performances and appearances from noteworthy Las Vegas headliners including Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Tape Face, as well as the exciting return of art collective Meow Wolf, and collaborative live music experiences brought to the festival by JammJam ft. Cory Wong & Friends.

