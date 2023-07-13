Tip leads to arrest in Las Vegas arson investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of an arson suspect that had fled Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Tarica Brown, 34, was arrested July 10 at Harry Reid International Airport with help from LVFR and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Brown faces three felony charges, including first-degree arson, willful malicious/torture/maim/kill dog and residential burglary.

Brown is accused of setting a fire at 7526 Yonie Court, near Buffalo Drive and Oakey Boulevard, around 2 a.m. April 24. According to LVFR, the fire involved a two-story, 7,000 square-foot home valued at approximately $2 million. Investigators said a cat was found dead in the home.

After investigation and interviews, LVFR said they determined the fire was an arson. Investigators said they identified Brown as the suspect about a month later, but realized she had fled to Florida.

However, a citizen tipped investigators off that Brown was returning to Las Vegas. LVFR said Brown was arrested as she exited the plane from Atlanta to Las Vegas and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to court records, Brown has posted bond July 11 and is now out of custody. Her next hearing is set for Aug. 17.

