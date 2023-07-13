SNHD to post monthly reports on heat-related deaths as temperatures rise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - – As temperatures rise and an excessive heat warning is issued, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is urging area residents and visitors to take precautions.

The district also announced that it is now publishing monthly reports of heat-related deaths and emergency department visits. A report including statistics through July 10 is available here. It includes data such as gender, age and race of those in heat-related incidents.

In 2023, there have been seven heat-associated deaths reported in Clark County, according to SNHD. During all of 2022, Clark County recorded 152 such deaths.

Heat-related illness occurs when a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool down, which may lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, ultimately damaging the brain or other vital organs. Older adults, the very young, and those with mental illness or chronic medical conditions have the highest risk of heat-related illness. However, anyone can be affected if participating in strenuous physical exercise in hotter weather.

Triple-digit temperatures are common between June and September in Southern Nevada. SNHD says everyone should take precautions to reduce their risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents and visitors who may be unaccustomed to the high temperatures should take precautions, including the following:

Plan activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Dress in light, loose-fitting clothes.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect the face and use sunscreen.

If unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and gradually increase the pace.

Avoid being out in the sun for extended periods.

When planning extended outdoor activities, bring an adequate supply of water. Drink plenty of water at regular intervals, regardless of activity level.

Avoid alcohol or liquids that contain high amounts of sugar.

Plan well-balanced light meals. • Check the local weather forecasts and plan activities accordingly.

Check on the status of homebound neighbors and relatives.

SHND cautions that people who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restrictive or low-salt diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake or changing what they eat and drink.

More information on extreme heat is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html. For additional summer safety tips, visit SNHD’s website at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/safer-summer.

