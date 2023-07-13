Reimbursement rate for Clark County foster parents increases by more than 25 percent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The reimbursement rate for foster parents in Clark County hadn’t gone up since 2007, but increased funding was approved during a recent legislative session.

The Department of Family Services said there is still a critical need for local foster parents, and it hopes that this increase makes a difference. Sterling Monterrosa has been fostering since 2019. He started out with three boys who he ended up adopting and is currently fostering a girl.

“As everybody knows, kids are super expensive,” Monterrosa said. “Bringing them home, giving them normalcy makes a big difference in their lives.”

He said an increase in reimbursement rates allows people like him to provide his kids with everything they need.

“Extracurricular activities,” said Monterrosa. “Like I said, clothes are a big thing. We travel a lot and try and take the kids everywhere with us.”

For foster kids up to age 12, the reimbursement rate went from approximately $680 a month to almost $880. For children 13-18 years old, the rate went from $770 a month to $980 a month.

“I know there is a big need for foster parents, and I know it can be intimidating at first, or to start the process, so I hope this getting out there will help,” said Monterrosa.

“They really needed some additional support to be able to safely maintain our kids in their homes,” said Jill Marano, the Director for the Department of Family Services.

Marano said foster parents will receive their reimbursements with the new rates starting in August. Along with the state increases for reimbursement, the county has also been looking at ways to provide additional support to foster parents. It now covers many of the startup costs that it wasn’t covering before.

Things like fingerprinting and physicals are now covered by the county, which are some of the first steps that need to be completed before becoming a foster parent.

