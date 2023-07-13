Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say

A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LANIER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Officials in Georgia said a beaver that was killed after it bit a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies.

WANF reports the beaver bit the girl Saturday and was killed by the girl’s father after.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was then contacted about the incident, and the Hall County Animal Control stepped in to investigate.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

No details were given on the girl’s condition.

Officials said two other people had also come into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville. The beaver was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

Anyone who finds an animal acting abnormally in the area is urged to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
Guests attend the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 17, 2021 in Las...
Volunteer auditions open for Life is Beautiful 2023 festival
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse