Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Nellis, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning after a crash in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:41 a.m. July 13 near N. Nellis Blvd. and E. Charleston Blvd.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling north on Nellis while a pedestrian was crossing outside a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle and was later taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD said the driver involved stayed on scene and impairment was not a factor.

