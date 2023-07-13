Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Nellis, Charleston

Crash at Charleston, Nellis on July 13, 2023.
Crash at Charleston, Nellis on July 13, 2023.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning after a crash in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:41 a.m. July 13 near N. Nellis Blvd. and E. Charleston Blvd.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling north on Nellis while a pedestrian was crossing outside a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle and was later taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD said the driver involved stayed on scene and impairment was not a factor.

