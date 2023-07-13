North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly shooting happened at approximately 1:35 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, the shooting took place in the parking lot of a business near E. Centennial Pkwy. and Losee Rd.

Police said an adult male in his late teens was shot multiple times and transported to UMC trauma with serious injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

NLVPD Homicide detectives were notified and they took over the investigation. Preliminary details are that the suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and detectives believe this was an isolated incident. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

