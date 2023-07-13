Nevada man awaits fate in alleged anti-California license plate recall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Reno man who is trying to keep his personalized Nevada license plate will have to wait to find out its fate.

The judge with the Nevada DMV’s administrative office heard arguments Wednesday for the appeal of the “Go back to California” license plate’s recall.

Adam Steelman has had the license plate for the last 19 years, but it was recalled by the DMV after somebody complained. The DMV special license committee then deemed the plate defamatory.

The judge is expected to issue his ruling in the next 30 days.

