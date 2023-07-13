Neon Museum Las Vegas working to fill educational gap during summer months

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many parents worry that their kids may lose some of the academic progress they made in school during the summer. The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is hosting an event to help continue to educate them in a fun way.

This weekend, it’s hosting STEAM Saturday. Kids will get to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math through different activities, and will even learn about the science in everyday objects and activities.

Officials said museum learning is different from classroom learning because kids are able to choose their own interests.

“Being here, you’re going to remember what you’ve learned here,” said Sarah Hulme, Director of Learning for the Neon Museum. “In six weeks, we’ll ask you a question and you’re going to remember because you were at the museum and you did this. So that’s really what we’re encouraging.”

STEAM Saturday is happening this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s $5 for kids over seven years old, but a lot of people are eligible for free entry-- including those with SNAP benefits. Click here for more information.

