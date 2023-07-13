Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-day-old baby boy who went missing Wednesday in Phoenix was found safe a couple of hours after an AMBER Alert was issued. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted that the alert was deactivated around 9:45 p.m.

The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital against medical advice by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, who placed the boy in a duffel bag. According to police, the boy, only known as Baby Santana, was last seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center on Roosevelt and 24th Streets at around 11: 45 a.m. Law enforcement was concerned since the newborn had a feeding tube attached to him and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Detectives later tracked Santana to an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road, where the newborn was safely recovered. Santana was booked into jail for felony child abuse charges.

Phoenix police say the baby is now back at the hospital to continue medical treatments.

