Las Vegas preps for massive Formula 1 cargo to roll into town

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the world’s biggest sports requires one of the world’s biggest cargo shipments to make its way to Las Vegas.

Formula 1 representatives presented a timeline to the LVCVA for 200 tons of equipment and more to arrive in town, well before the November 16 to 18 race.

“This is a very heavy lift for any city. We are aware of what the movement of all of those goods is going to require,” Clark County Chair Jim Gibson said, who sits on the board. F1 is leasing various pieces of land to store the equipment upon arrival.

To reach 14 countries every season, freights must arrive by air, land and sea; equipment includes jacks and trolleys, kitchen equipment, Fan Zone items, and the buildout of the broadcast center. F1 broadcasts to 500 million people with 126 cameras and 37 miles of cable.

Here is the timeline for the equipment arrival:

Oct 1: 150 containers for the Paddock

Oct 20: 50 containers from sea freights

Nov. 5: F1 TV compounds

Nov. 6: seven cargo planes

Nov. 12: Teams set up their equipment

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.