Las Vegas preps for massive Formula 1 cargo to roll into town

Las Vegas preps for massive Formula 1 cargo to roll into town
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the world’s biggest sports requires one of the world’s biggest cargo shipments to make its way to Las Vegas.

Formula 1 representatives presented a timeline to the LVCVA for 200 tons of equipment and more to arrive in town, well before the November 16 to 18 race.

“This is a very heavy lift for any city. We are aware of what the movement of all of those goods is going to require,” Clark County Chair Jim Gibson said, who sits on the board. F1 is leasing various pieces of land to store the equipment upon arrival.

To reach 14 countries every season, freights must arrive by air, land and sea; equipment includes jacks and trolleys, kitchen equipment, Fan Zone items, and the buildout of the broadcast center. F1 broadcasts to 500 million people with 126 cameras and 37 miles of cable.

Here is the timeline for the equipment arrival:

Oct 1: 150 containers for the Paddock

Oct 20: 50 containers from sea freights

Nov. 5: F1 TV compounds

Nov. 6: seven cargo planes

Nov. 12: Teams set up their equipment

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Jordan Victor Carvalho
Human remains found in Golden Valley identified
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools due to union demands
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Las Vegas preps for massive Formula 1 cargo to roll into town
Las Vegas food truck photos used in online scam
Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Weatherization program helps low-income families get AC fixed or replaced