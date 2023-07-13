Las Vegas food truck photos used in online scam

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine is trying to sell his food truck, so he posted it on several national Facebook groups.

However, it wasn’t long before a man all the way in Missouri reached out to the restaurant’s marketing manager, warning them that photos of the Paradise Place food truck were being used in an online scam. The man had spoken to the person who posted the fake advertisement on Facebook, and he was immediately suspicious when the scammer demanded $700 just to view the food truck in person before purchase.

“What people see is the name that’s on the truck and the name of that business. They don’t know who’s behind it, they don’t know the hard work that was put in, they just know, ‘Hey, this business is out here charging people to come view this thing,’ and then the snowball starts, so we’ve got to get ahead of that,” said Kahiel Easy, owner of Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine.

Easy said not only is this concerning for the people who could get scammed, but it also may be damaging to their restaurant’s brand. Paradise Place employees want to protect the restaurant and its strong customer base, especially as they prepare to move to a new location.

“Everyone is from everywhere. They come back on vacation to visit, they tell their friends, and we just want to make sure that they know, we can get the word out, letting them know that this is not us, this is a scam,” said Kat Normand, Marketing Manager for Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine. “If you know anything, reach out to us, and thank you for anyone who does.”

The restaurant owner said he never expected to be targeted like this. His goal is to share Jamaican culture with Las Vegas and change the perception of Jamaican cuisine.

“We are represented in a way where we have to go to a hole in the wall to get our amazing food,” said Easy, “and I don’t believe that that should be the case because the way that you represent French cuisine I think or should be up there just as well.”

As far as the owner knows, nobody has actually paid up for the scam, but they believe it was posted in several nationwide groups, so there is a possibility. That’s why they want to warn Las Vegas locals, other food truck owners and buyers about this type of scam.

Anyone interested in purchasing the food truck can reach out to Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine directly here.

