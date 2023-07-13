Las Vegas Animal Foundation to waive adoption fees on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats Saturday, July 15 as part of event partner BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelters adoption event.

According to a media release from the foundation, Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

“We’re proud to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to help find homes for as many animals as possible during this event,” said Hilarie Grey, Chief Executive Officer of The Animal Foundation. “Our shelter sees a massive influx of animals around this time of year, and this event is just another reason for members of the community to come adopt. We’re looking forward to sending as many animals as possible into loving homes.”

Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. This will be an “all-hands-on-deck” adoption event, where extra staff and volunteers will be available to expedite the adoption process.

Please note that patrons often line up before 11 a.m., especially during fee-waived adoption events. The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.