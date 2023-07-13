Las Vegas Animal Foundation to waive adoption fees on Saturday

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is adding a new call center
The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is adding a new call center(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats Saturday, July 15 as part of event partner BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelters adoption event.

According to a media release from the foundation, Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

“We’re proud to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to help find homes for as many animals as possible during this event,” said Hilarie Grey, Chief Executive Officer of The Animal Foundation. “Our shelter sees a massive influx of animals around this time of year, and this event is just another reason for members of the community to come adopt. We’re looking forward to sending as many animals as possible into loving homes.”

Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. This will be an “all-hands-on-deck” adoption event, where extra staff and volunteers will be available to expedite the adoption process.

Early morning dog walkers urgently needed for Las Vegas rescue dogs awaiting new homes

Please note that patrons often line up before 11 a.m., especially during fee-waived adoption events. The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

HCA Healthcare logo, 2023
HCA Healthcare reports data breach involving Nevada hospitals, clinics
Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors
Neon Museum Las Vegas working to fill educational gap during summer months
FILE - (AP Photo/L.E.Baskow, File)
Golden Knights honored for best game presentation at entertainment conference
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Nevada man awaits fate in alleged anti-California license plate recall