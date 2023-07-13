Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
Officials said a rabid beaver bit a girl at Lake Lanier in Georgia.
Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
Guests attend the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 17, 2021 in Las...
Volunteer auditions open for Life is Beautiful 2023 festival
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse