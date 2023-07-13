HCA Healthcare reports data breach involving Nevada hospitals, clinics

HCA Healthcare logo, 2023
HCA Healthcare logo, 2023(HCA Healthcare)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -On July 13, HCA Healthcare confirmed that a data breach occurred across 20 states, including Nevada.

According to a media release, approximately 11 million patients’ data has been stolen and is now available for sale on a data breach forum as of early this week. HCA said that the list of stolen information includes:

  • Patient name, city, state, and zip code
  • Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender
  • Patient service date, location and next appointment date

“HCA Healthcare has confirmed that the list contains information used for email messages,” the release stated. “Such as reminders that patients may wish to schedule an appointment and education on healthcare programs and services.”

HCA noted that the list does not include the following:

  • Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition
  • Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers
  • Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s license or social security numbers

HCA said that the following local facilities were part of the breach:

HCA data breach NV hospitals
HCA data breach NV hospitals(FOX5)

HCA Healthcare reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. It reported that the investigation is ongoing, and said that the company has not identified evidence of “any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident.”

The company disabled user access to the storage location as an “immediate containment measure,” and said it plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate.

HCA Healthcare has created a dedicated webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate to keep its patients informed.

