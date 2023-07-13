HCA Healthcare reports data breach involving Nevada hospitals, clinics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -On July 13, HCA Healthcare confirmed that a data breach occurred across 20 states, including Nevada.

According to a media release, approximately 11 million patients’ data has been stolen and is now available for sale on a data breach forum as of early this week. HCA said that the list of stolen information includes:

Patient name, city, state, and zip code

Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender

Patient service date, location and next appointment date

“HCA Healthcare has confirmed that the list contains information used for email messages,” the release stated. “Such as reminders that patients may wish to schedule an appointment and education on healthcare programs and services.”

HCA noted that the list does not include the following:

Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition

Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers

Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s license or social security numbers

This appears to be a theft from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages. There has been no disruption to the care and services HCA Healthcare provides to patients and communities. This incident has not caused any disruption to the day-to-day operations of HCA Healthcare. Based on the information known at this time, the company does not believe the incident will materially impact its business, operations or financial results.

HCA said that the following local facilities were part of the breach:

HCA data breach NV hospitals (FOX5)

HCA Healthcare reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. It reported that the investigation is ongoing, and said that the company has not identified evidence of “any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident.”

The company disabled user access to the storage location as an “immediate containment measure,” and said it plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate.

HCA Healthcare has created a dedicated webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate to keep its patients informed.

