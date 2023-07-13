Golden Knights honored for best game presentation at entertainment conference

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It turns out that the Stanley Cup isn’t the only prize for the Vegas Golden Knights this year.

VGK captured the Golden Matrix Award for Best Overall Production Wednesday night at the 41st annual Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Conference in Austin, Texas. According to a media release, it marks the first time that Vegas has won the Best Overall Production award.

It was the third honor for the organization at this year’s IDEA Conference, following a previous win for Best Overall Hockey Production and the Henderson Silver Knights winning the Best Overall Minor League Production.

“The IDEA Conference celebrates the best of the best in-game entertainment across the sports world, and it’s a tremendous honor to win the Best Overall Production,” said President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We take great pride in the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena and appreciate the recognition from such a prestigious group.”

Vegas is just the fifth NHL team to win the Golden Matrix Award for Best Overall Production since it was first awarded in 1989. The Golden Knights organization has won four Golden Matrix Awards in its history—three this year and the 2020 honor for Best Mascot Video.

Vegas has won the NHL’s “Stanley” award for Best Game Presentation both times that it has been presented (2020, 2022).

The Golden Matrix Awards are presented annually at the IDEA Conference to recognize “superior achievement throughout the event presentation industry,” and they are voted on by peer organizations across the sports industry. The purpose of the Golden Matrix Awards is to recognize artistic, entertainment and technical excellence in the programming of large-screen video and fascia displays.

