Forecast Outlook - 07/13/23

Near Average Thursday , Excessive Heat Arrives Friday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday morning temperatures have dropped into the mid-upper 80s for the Las Vegas Valley under mostly clear skies. A few high level clouds move drift by today, but expect a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with a slight southwest breeze between 10-20 MPH. Thursday’s high temperature forecast is 109°.

We are preparing for the hottest stretch of temperatures so far this year in Las Vegas, starting with 112° on Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is currently in effect for the Colorado River Valley, Laughlin/Bullhead City, San Bernadino county and Mojave county Arizona. The Excessive Heat Warning for the Las Vegas Valley begins Friday at 11AM and will expire 8PM Tuesday of next week.

A Heat Advisory will begin at 11AM Friday through 8AM Monday for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range Mountains. Temperatures will range from 90-95° this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, July 12 weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 07/13/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Tuesday, July 11 EVENING weather update
KVVU Weather App
Forecast Outlook - 07/12/23