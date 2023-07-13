Forecast Outlook - 07/13/23

Thursday morning temperatures have dropped into the mid-upper 80s for the Las Vegas Valley under mostly clear skies. A few high level clouds move drift by today, but expect a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with a slight southwest breeze between 10-20 MPH. Thursday’s high temperature forecast is 109°.

We are preparing for the hottest stretch of temperatures so far this year in Las Vegas, starting with 112° on Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is currently in effect for the Colorado River Valley, Laughlin/Bullhead City, San Bernadino county and Mojave county Arizona. The Excessive Heat Warning for the Las Vegas Valley begins Friday at 11AM and will expire 8PM Tuesday of next week.

A Heat Advisory will begin at 11AM Friday through 8AM Monday for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range Mountains. Temperatures will range from 90-95° this weekend.

