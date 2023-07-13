Early morning dog walkers urgently needed for rescue dogs awaiting new homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Vegas Valley is in for a stretch of extreme heat, days in a row when temps top 110 degrees and the low never dips below 80, it’s problematic not only for people but also pets. In Henderson, inside the PetSmart on Lake Mead Parkway at the Hearts Alive Adoption Center they are putting out an urgent call for help walking their dogs early in the morning.

“It is a really dangerous time for dogs,” Christy Stevens, Executive Director and Founder Hearts Alive contended.

“It is like we are on the surface of the sun, and it really feels like that to the animals who cannot compensate to cool their bodies,” Stevens added. Hearts Alive is currently caring for about 300 animals and making sure they all get outside before it’s too hot is a tall task.

“They need exercise and activity just like the rest of us and especially these guys who are waiting in kennels a lot of the time getting out is their favorite time of day,” Stevens explained. If rescue groups and shelters don’t get a dog out for a walk in the morning before temperatures skyrocket, the animals might not get out at all.

“Getting them out fast as possible before the heat starts that is where our dog walkers come in,” Stevens shared. Hearts Alive Veterinarian Faye Varias says all pet owners in the Vegas Valley should use caution right now as heat stroke can happen in minutes.

“Especially with the popularity now with flat faced dogs like French bulldogs and other breeds, they can’t really breath as well as other dogs, so they tend to overheat a lot faster,” Varias stated. Look out for excessive panting, excessive drooling, or something off with the way they walk.

“Get damp towels cool them down. You don’t want to submerge them in water because they could aspirate,” Varias revealed. Varias says if your dog is in distress, make sure to quickly get them to a vet.

“My rule of thumb is if you are going to take them on a walk, put your own feet down like down on the ground and if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them,” Faye Varias asserted.

Walks from the Henderson PetSmart location start at 7 am. You can just show up and they will register you on the spot or go to their website: Hearts Alive Village

Volunteers are also needed at the Hearts Alive Village for everything from washing dishes to laundry to cleaning, even just sitting on the couch with animals. You can also foster an animal for a day.

