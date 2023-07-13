Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying herself on a trip to Peru after fleeing the United States to “feel safe,” she said Monday.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney told her nearly 11 million followers that she is on a solo trip to Peru following the backlash from her partnership with Bud Light.

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and the people here are so kind. I feel very safe here – it’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” she said optimistically.

Mulvaney, who is transgender, said she has received threats after partnering with Bud Light for one sponsored social media post earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, in another video posted to her followers, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools amid union-district dispute
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

HCA Healthcare logo, 2023
HCA Healthcare reports data breach involving Nevada hospitals, clinics
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to...
3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse