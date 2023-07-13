Clark County updates list of cooling stations, including pet-friendly options

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With potential record temperatures looming this weekend, Clark County has released an updated list of cooling stations.

A flyer noted that multiple locations will be open from Friday through Monday, July 14-17, as daytime cooling stations for those in need of a break from the heat.

Some of the locations are accepting pets. Those noted with a single asterisk can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash, including the American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 in Laughlin. Those with two asterisks can only accommodate pets in a carrier, including the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center at 314 Foremaster Lane.

A complete list of the cooling stations is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.