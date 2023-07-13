Clark County firefighters respond to structure fire near Harmon, Eastern

Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire east of the Las Vegas Strip on July 13
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, firefighters respond to a structure on fire emitting thick, black smoke just east of the Strip, near S. Eastern Ave. and E. Harmon Ave.

Multiple Clark County Fire Department units were dispatched to the 4500 block of Euclid St. at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Units responded to a fire near Harmon and Eastern in Las Vegas
Units responded to a fire near Harmon and Eastern in Las Vegas(FOX5)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

