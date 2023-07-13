Clark County firefighters respond to structure fire near Harmon, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, firefighters respond to a structure on fire emitting thick, black smoke just east of the Strip, near S. Eastern Ave. and E. Harmon Ave.

Multiple Clark County Fire Department units were dispatched to the 4500 block of Euclid St. at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Units responded to a fire near Harmon and Eastern in Las Vegas (FOX5)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.