Wynn is ‘making progress’ on underground connection to Convention Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas announced that the Boring Company’s Prufrock-2 tunnel boring machine has surfaced at the resort, completing construction on a 2,325-foot tunnel that connects Wynn to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to a media release, it is projected to begin operating in the first quarter of 2024. The Wynn Las Vegas Loop Station will allow guests to travel from the resort to the LVCC Central Hall station in approximately one minute.

Once complete, the Wynn passenger station will be located near the existing Encore Valet Entrance, providing guests with a zero-emissions underground public transportation alternative. The tunnel is the latest enhancement in Wynn’s efforts to offer eco-friendly meetings and conventions in Las Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas Loop Station marks the first commercial project in which the tunnel boring machine was retrieved without the use of a crane, resulting in an expedited and more cost-effective retrieval of the machine. That also limited the impact on the resort’s championship golf course.

