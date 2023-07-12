Weatherization program helps low-income families get AC fixed or replaced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Weatherization program from HELP of Southern Nevada is ensuring that low-income families and seniors can receive assistance with air conditioning needs during these hot summer days.

“The main objective of the program is to offer comprehensive support to low-income households through a range of valuable services,” said Natalie Martin, HELP of Southern Nevada Operations Coordinator. “These services encompass the installation of solar screens, weather stripping, insulation blowing, window repair and gas appliance testing, among others, all aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing utility costs for eligible households.”

Martin added that the program money comes from state funds.

Given the prevailing desert climate, the summer months bring about specific challenges that intensify the need for the weatherization program. Consequently, there is a considerably higher demand for the program’s services during the summer season compared to the winter months. This surge in demand highlights the importance of timely assistance to help households combat the extreme heat and associated energy inefficiencies.

“It’s all year long. If they feel they have a need, whether it be an emergency situation, where they’re without AC or heat, they can prepare,” Martin said.

The program has been around for 30 years, and each year helps about 300 families. The wait time after applying runs from a few days to a few months.

For more information, visit: Weatherization — Help of Southern Nevada (helpsonv.org).

