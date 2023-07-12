Weatherization program helps low-income families get AC fixed or replaced

HELP of Southern Nevada provides air conditioning assistance in the summer
HELP of Southern Nevada provides air conditioning assistance in the summer(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Weatherization program from HELP of Southern Nevada is ensuring that low-income families and seniors can receive assistance with air conditioning needs during these hot summer days.

“The main objective of the program is to offer comprehensive support to low-income households through a range of valuable services,” said Natalie Martin, HELP of Southern Nevada Operations Coordinator. “These services encompass the installation of solar screens, weather stripping, insulation blowing, window repair and gas appliance testing, among others, all aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing utility costs for eligible households.”

Martin added that the program money comes from state funds.

“It’s all year long. If they feel they have a need, whether it be an emergency situation, where they’re without AC or heat, they can prepare,” Martin said.

The program has been around for 30 years, and each year helps about 300 families. The wait time after applying runs from a few days to a few months.

For more information, visit: Weatherization — Help of Southern Nevada (helpsonv.org).

