Watch: Barricaded man breaks hotel window, throws large objects out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A tense Tuesday afternoon on the Strip ended after a man accused of barricading himself and a hostage in a room at Caesars Palace was arrested, but not before he threw multiple large items out of his high-story window.

“He threw a lampshade, a cushion, a piece of wood,” Maycie Cobb recounted shortly after the suspect, who Metro Police have not named as of Tuesday night, was apprehended. “He was just going crazy.”

The man, who for much of the barricade was not wearing anything below the waist, can also be seen on video throwing a painting and a trash can out of the window.

“He sounded disturbed,” remarked Dane Huish, who is staying the week in the room directly under where the barricade happened. “He at one point said, ‘This one’s going into the pool’, and threw a bottle that he was trying to make into the pool.”

Huish says, at first, he thought all the commotion was maintenance workers.

“Then I just saw a shower come down, and at first I thought it was a spilled bucket because in my mind it was window cleaners,” he recounted. “But it was too glisten-y, and then more and more, and then I realized it was glass.”

That glass came down for hours as the suspect kept throwing more items.

“The room faces right toward the big pool area,” Cobb said. “I was afraid he was about to hurt a bunch of people.”

Luckily for Cobb, who wanted to celebrate her 21st birthday at the Caesars Palace pool, the area directly underneath was cleared out in time. Huish was unhurt as well, and relatively unfazed, even making some work calls during the standoff while he wasn’t filming.

“It was just all dead for probably 45 minutes, and I figured, “Well, might as well get back to it,’” he chuckled.

Still, the scene involving a smashed-out hotel window was familiar to Cobb, as well as many Las Vegans.

“Flashbacks from 2017, that shooting,” she said solemnly. “I did not want that to happen again.”

Metro Police have yet to release the connection, if any, between the suspect and the victim police say was held hostage.

